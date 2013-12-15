15
Dec 2013
This is a Sticky Post
Header one
Header two
Header three
Header four
Header five
Header six
This is default paragraph. Morbi sagittis sem quis lacinia faucibus, this is a text link orci ipsum gravida tortor, vel interdum mi sapien ut justo. Nulla varius consequat magna, id molestie ipsum volutpat quis. Suspendisse consectetur fringilla luctus. Fusce id mi diam, non ornare orci. Pellentesque ipsum erat, facilisis ut venenatis eu, sodales vel dolor. Suspendisse consectetur fringilla luctus.
Single line blockquote:
Stay hungry. Stay foolish.
Multi line blockquote with a cite reference:
People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying no to 1,000 things. Steve Jobs – Apple Worldwide Developers’ Conference, 1997
Unordered Lists (Nested)
- List item one
- List item one
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
Ordered Lists (Nested)
- List item one
- List item one
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
HTML Tags
These supported tags come from the WordPress.com code FAQ.
Address Tag1 Infinite Loop
Cupertino, CA 95014
United States
Anchor Tag (aka. Link)
This is an example of a link.
Abbreviation Tag
The abbreviation srsly stands for “seriously”.
Acronym Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
The acronym ftw stands for “for the win”.
Big Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
These tests are a big deal, but this tag is no longer supported in HTML5.
Cite Tag
“Code is poetry.” —Automattic
Code Tag
You will learn later on in these tests that
word-wrap: break-word; will be your best friend.
Delete Tag
This tag will let you
strikeout text, but this tag is no longer supported in HTML5 (use the
<strike> instead).
Emphasize Tag
The emphasize tag should italicize text.
Insert Tag
This tag should denote text.
Keyboard Tag
This scarsly known tag emulates keyboard text, which is usually styled like the
<code> tag.
Preformatted Tag
This tag styles large blocks of code.
.post-title { margin: 0 0 5px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 38px; line-height: 1.2; and here's a line of some really, really, really, really long text, just to see how the PRE tag handles it and to find out how it overflows; }
Quote Tag
Developers, developers, developers… –Steve Ballmer
Strike Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
This tag shows strike-through text
Strong Tag
This tag shows bold text.
Subscript Tag
Getting our science styling on with H2O, which should push the “2” down.
Superscript Tag
Still sticking with science and Isaac Newton’s E = MC2, which should lift the 2 up.
admin
13 12 2013
Test comment
Anonymous User
13 12 2013
This user it trying to be anonymous.
They used a fake email, so there should be no Gravatar associated with it.
They did not speify a website, so there should be no link to it in the comment.
admin
13 12 2013
Comment Depth 01
admin
13 12 2013
Comment Depth 02
admin
13 12 2013
Comment Depth 03
admin
13 12 2013
Comment Depth 04
admin
13 12 2013
Default
This is a paragraph. It should not have any alignment of any kind. It should just flow like you would normally expect. Nothing fancy. Just straight up text, free flowing, with love. Completely neutral and not picking a side or sitting on the fence. It just is. It just freaking is. It likes where it is. It does not feel compelled to pick a side. Leave him be. It will just be better that way. Trust me.
Left Align
This is a paragraph. It is left aligned. Because of this, it is a bit more liberal in it’s views. It’s favorite color is green. Left align tends to be more eco-friendly, but it provides no concrete evidence that it really is. Even though it likes share the wealth evenly, it leaves the equal distribution up to justified alignment.
Center Align
This is a paragraph. It is center aligned. Center is, but nature, a fence sitter. A flip flopper. It has a difficult time making up its mind. It wants to pick a side. Really, it does. It has the best intentions, but it tends to complicate matters more than help. The best you can do is try to win it over and hope for the best. I hear center align does take bribes.
Right Align
This is a paragraph. It is right aligned. It is a bit more conservative in it’s views. It’s prefers to not be told what to do or how to do it. Right align totally owns a slew of guns and loves to head to the range for some practice. Which is cool and all. I mean, it’s a pretty good shot from at least four or five football fields away. Dead on. So boss.
Justify Align
This is a paragraph. It is justify aligned. It gets really mad when people associate it with Justin Timberlake. Typically, justified is pretty straight laced. It likes everything to be in it’s place and not all cattywampus like the rest of the aligns. I am not saying that makes it better than the rest of the aligns, but it does tend to put off more of an elitist attitude.
TEST
05 02 2014
TEST MESSAGE
wholesale bags
19 02 2014
Impreza WP Theme – Markup: HTML Tags and Formatting