Header one

Header two

Header three

Header four

Header five

Header six

This is default paragraph. Morbi sagittis sem quis lacinia faucibus, this is a text link orci ipsum gravida tortor, vel interdum mi sapien ut justo. Nulla varius consequat magna, id molestie ipsum volutpat quis.

Single line blockquote:

Stay hungry. Stay foolish.

Multi line blockquote with a cite reference:

People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying no to 1,000 things. Steve Jobs – Apple Worldwide Developers’ Conference, 1997

Unordered Lists (Nested)

List item one List item one List item one List item two List item three List item four List item two List item three List item four

List item two

List item three

List item four

Ordered Lists (Nested)

List item one List item one List item one List item two List item three List item four List item two List item three List item four List item two List item three List item four

HTML Tags

These supported tags come from the WordPress.com code FAQ.

Address Tag

1 Infinite Loop

Cupertino, CA 95014

United States

Anchor Tag (aka. Link)

This is an example of a link.

Abbreviation Tag

The abbreviation srsly stands for “seriously”.

Acronym Tag (deprecated in HTML5)

The acronym ftw stands for “for the win”.

Big Tag (deprecated in HTML5)

These tests are a big deal, but this tag is no longer supported in HTML5.

Cite Tag

“Code is poetry.” — Automattic

Code Tag

You will learn later on in these tests that word-wrap: break-word; will be your best friend.

Delete Tag

This tag will let you strikeout text , but this tag is no longer supported in HTML5 (use the <strike> instead).

Emphasize Tag

The emphasize tag should italicize text.

Insert Tag

This tag should denote inserted text.

Keyboard Tag

This scarsly known tag emulates keyboard text , which is usually styled like the <code> tag.

Preformatted Tag

This tag styles large blocks of code.

.post-title { margin: 0 0 5px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 38px; line-height: 1.2; and here's a line of some really, really, really, really long text, just to see how the PRE tag handles it and to find out how it overflows; }

Quote Tag

Developers, developers, developers… –Steve Ballmer

Strike Tag (deprecated in HTML5)

This tag shows strike-through text

Strong Tag

This tag shows bold text.

Subscript Tag

Getting our science styling on with H 2 O, which should push the “2” down.

Superscript Tag

Still sticking with science and Isaac Newton’s E = MC2, which should lift the 2 up.